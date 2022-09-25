Column by Elise Langton, head of marketing and business development at Grantham College

Grantham College and University Centre are working with partners to connect employers and learners through a series of nationwide Skills Bootcamps that give people the digital skills needed to take the first step into upskilling or changing their career path.

Skills Bootcamps are free, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks that give people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer.

They are being developed as part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, helping everyone gain skills for life.

They are co-designed or shaped with employers to respond to their skills shortages and delivered through our state-of-the-art.

This training is for adults who are either in work, self-employed, unemployed or returning to work after a break.

Our exciting list of Skills Bootcamps available include:

Skills Bootcamp in Digital Marketing

Skills Bootcamp in Website Development

Skills Bootcamp in Cloud Computing

Skills Bootcamp in Cyber Security

Skills Bootcamp in Coding & Software Development

Skills Bootcamp in PC Maintenance

Skills Bootcamp in Database Development

Skills Bootcamp in IT Networking and Infrastructure

Skills Bootcamp in Electric Vehicle Maintenance

Skills Bootcamp in Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Installation

Skills Bootcamp in Solar Installation

Skills Bootcamp in Heat Pump Installation

Skills Bootcamp in Smart Metering

Interested? Grantham College & University Centre would love to hear from you!

Detailed information including course subjects, start/end dates and delivery style, is available on the Skills Bootcamp section of the website: https://www.grantham.ac.uk/courses/skills-bootcamps/

Alternatively, please contact marketingteam@grantham.ac.uk for further details.