A charity held a free CPR session in a village near Grantham.

Gareth Davies MP sent an invitation to every household in Folkingham to learn CPR with LIVES. The free event was held in the Market Place on Saturday morning.

LIVES CPR Champion, David Harvey, taught invited members of the community bystander CPR and how to use a community access defibrillator in the event of an emergency.

From left: Coun Martin Hill, LIVES CEO Nikki Cooke, Gareth Davies MP, Coun Kelham Cooke. (51703541)

According to the Resusitation Council, effective CPR more than doubles the chance of someone surviving a cardiac arrest.

Also in attendance for the course was leader of South Kesteven District Council, councillor Kelham Cooke, and leader of Lincolnshire County Council, coun Martin Hill.

David Harvey demonstrating CPR. (51703524)

A CPR session was held in Folkingham. (51703532)