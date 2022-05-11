A stately home is opening to all for a picnic to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

On Sunday June 5, Belton House is inviting people to celebrate Her Majesty, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as part of the ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’, offering free entry for all as part of a property-wide community picnic.

The Brownlow family have a long history of royal connections and friendships, inside the mansion they will be sharing these stories alongside a special not-to-be-missed exhibition of glittering coronation outfits and coronets.

The south front at Belton House, Lincolnshire. The house was built in the 1680s and its designer is thought to be William Winde. (55428098)

Visitors will be able to find plenty of refreshments, including cream teas and artisan ice-cream.

Lawn Games, including cricket and croquet, will be available on the East Lawn, from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

Jubilee crafts will be set up in the Stable Yard from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

The Big Jubilee Lunch encourages communities to celebrate their connections and get to know each other a little bit better, coming together in a spirit of fun and friendship. We can’t wait to celebrate with you, so make sure to book ahead to secure a free ticket.

To find out more, visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house/features/beltons-big-jubilee-picnic