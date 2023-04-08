A number of free equine assisted therapy sessions to encourage good mental health are available at a farm.

The 'Saturday Socials with Equine Friends' sessions are held at Willow Farm near Fulbeck.

They are run by Sally Heron, who competes internationally in the sport of barrel racing, which has rodeo origins in the USA.

Willow Farm Equine Assisted Therapy is running free sessions. (63435704)

When any of Sally’s horses retire from competing, she gives them a second career as therapy horses.

There are currently spaces available in both the 9-11am and the 11-1pm sessions starting on April 29.

A maximum of six people can take part in each two hour session, so as to give everyone the best experience possible.

Experience of horses is not essential but it does help to have an affinity or desire to be around them.

The sessions contain structured activities to facilitate interaction with the horses, accompanied by people with lived experience to listen to you and support you to process your emotions.

Call or text 07771882822 to find out more and to book a place.