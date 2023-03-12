Spring’s arrival is being celebrated with family activities.

The Bythams Woodland Trust is holding The Spinney Spring Thing at Bytham Spinney off Creeton Road, Little Bytham, on Saturday (March 18), from 11am to 3pm.

Friends of the Bythams School and environmental artist Jo Schofield will be working with visitors on free activities that use items from nature to make and create art.

The Spinney Spring Thing (62890758)

The event will also include a chance to enjoy toasted marshmallows, cakes and drinks, and an early celebration of the King’s Coronation and souvenirs to take away.

Children accompanied by adults are welcome to come along to join in.

The Spinney is an adventure playground run by volunteers.