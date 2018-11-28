A free healthy cooking course for people who may feel isolated as an unpaid carer is to take place in Grantham in the New Year.

It is being run by Carers First, a charity which supports unpaid carers, thanks to a £240 Ward Member Grant by SKDC cabinet member Helen Goral.

Coun Goral said:“This is a fantastic initiative to use the carers’ support network to help people enjoy some free time away from their caring duties, meet up with others in the same boat, and hopefully pick up useful tips.”

The course at the Jubilee Church Life Centre on London Road could be repeated if successful and funding is available.

Organiser Karen Johnson said: “Because being a carer can be very time-consuming, what we’d like to do is pass on some recipes and skills to help people rustle up some quick, simple and nutritious meals.”

To take part, contact the Lincolnshire Customer Service Centre on 01522 782224 or carersservice@lincolnshire.gov.uk. For details, visit www.carersfirst.org.uk