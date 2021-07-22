An independent hearing clinic in Grantham is hosting an open day to showcase the latest hearing care developments and technology.

Correct Hearing, based in the George Centre, is holding the event on Wednesday August 4 from 10am until 5pm.

Local people can book a free hearing assessment and full consultation with a Correct Hearing audiologist, and see the latest hearing technology.

Sarah Vokes, Correct Hearing audiologist and managing director. (49465387)

Sarah Vokes, Correct Hearing audiologist and managing director, said: “Sadly, too many people put up with poor hearing, which can impact on their ability to socialise, communicate with family and friends, or even to work.

"The good news is that help is available that can make a huge difference.

"At our open day in Grantham, we want to make people aware of the options open to them, that they don’t have to suffer in silence.”

The Correct Hearing practice opened in the George Centre back in February 2020.

The practice delivers a range of audiological tests and treatments, including hearing assessments, hearing aid fittings, wax removal and tinnitus treatments.

Call 01476 249319 to reserve your free hearing assessment. Find out more about Correct Hearing at www.correcthearing.co.uk