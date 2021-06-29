In celebration of National NHS Day July 5, LeisureSK Ltd announced it is to offer a free month’s membership to the NHS clinicians and volunteers who have worked so incredibly hard at the Local Vaccination Centre at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre.

The gesture is in recognition of the vital role of NHS clinicians and volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the amazing work they do day in and day out to serve our community

Supported by more than 300 volunteers and NHS clinicians, the vaccination centre at Grantham Mere’s Leisure Centre has administered over 150,000 vaccines to residents since opening in December 2019.

The new-look vaccination centre at The Meres kitted out by Rocket Global Ventures. (44362085)

Darren Altus, operations director, K2 HealthCare commented: “This has been a true community effort and we cannot imagine how we would have done it any other way. So many staff and volunteers have given up their time to help out, and many new friends have been made while doing a very important job.”

“We'd like to thank our new friends at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre who have done so much to help us out. We have asked a lot and they have been a part of our team. Thank you to LeisureSK for thinking of us, it’s a nice gift for everyone."

Barry Dobson, chairman of LeisureSK Ltd added: “The Local Vaccination Centre at Grantham Meres has been an incredible success. I’m pleased to offer our heartfelt thanks and we would like to invite all of the volun teers and clinicians involved at the Centre to use the LeisureSK Ltd facilities in July absolutely free of charge.”

“As a team, our ambition is to incorporate fitness into everyday life and, much like those involved with the vaccination centre, we can make a real difference to the communities we serve.”

In addition to the free month’s membership, LeisureSK Ltd also announces they are removing the joining fee for NHS workers who sign up for a membership on National NHS Day. To take advantage of this offer, eligible NHS workers just need to show their professional ID at any LeisureSK centre.