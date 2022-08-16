A church is set to host a free organ recital at the weekend.

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham will welcome Harry Jacques, a choral and organ scholar, on Saturday (August 20) for a recital.

The recital is free, but there will be a retiring collection for the church.

It will begin at 11.30am, but the coffee shop will be open from 10am.

Harry, who was born in 1992, began learning the organ as a student at Monmouth School. After a year at St David’s cathedral as a choral scholar, he studied music at Bristol University, where he held an organ scholarship at St Mary Redcliffe and had organ lessons from David Ponsford and David Bednall.

Following this, he became organ scholar at Carlisle cathedral for one year, before becoming assistant organist at Newark Parish Church, during which time he studied with Colin Walsh and received his Associateship Diploma from the Royal College of Organists.

In recent years, Harry has held teaching positions in secondary schools, including as organist and teacher of music at Oakham School. A keen singer, Harry is beginning a postgraduate vocal studies course at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in September 2022.

Any queries on the event can be directed to ghcentre@stwulframs.com or call the parish office 01476 561342.