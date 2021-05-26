A free outdoor Spring Market at Wyndham Park in Grantham is just days away – and the good news is that the weather is set fair for Monday May 31.

There will be around 25 different stalls selling handmade crafts – such as cards, jewellery, clothing and candles – plus doughnuts, fudge, preserves between 10am and 3pm.

The café will also be open to visitors, with free parking at Wyndham Park and at SKDC car parks throughout Grantham for the day.

Wyndham Spring Market will take place on Monday May 31. (47592137)

SKDC cabinet member for cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “It’s a great opportunity for people to take time out and support local makers and stallholders in the beautiful setting of our award-winning park.

“What better way to start the process of getting back to normality with an outdoor event in the spring sunshine?

“Visitors will be able to enjoy the park and River Witham as they wake up for spring and offer families plenty of opportunity to explore and see what’s changed since they were last here.

“All the stalls will be outdoors and widely accessible, with plenty of hand sanitising stations available.”

Cabinet member for commercial and operations, councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “I’m delighted that we are able to use our popular parks for events such as this and I expect it to be a huge success as people start to get out and about after more than a year of restrictions.”

Wyndham Park has undergone a £1m restoration thanks to a Heritage Lottery Fund grant which kick-started an ambitious and engaging heritage restoration project to symbolise the dawn of a new era as a World War One Memorial Park.

In normal times it attracts almost 1m visitors a year and is among almost 2,000 UK parks and green spaces to hold a prestigious Green Flag Award.

For more information visit facebook.com/wyndhamparkgrantham