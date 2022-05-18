A calendar of free recitals at St Wulfram's Church has been confirmed.

After many months without recitals at St Wulfram's due to Covid restrictions, a bumper schedule of performances has been announced.

All recitals commence at 11.30am on a Saturday, with the coffee shop opening from 10am each time.

St Wulfram's Church. (54592595)

Mel Brown, operations and development manager, said: "We have only been able to have one recital since the pandemic so we are really pleased to be able to offer a programme through to next year.

"The recitals are free but obviously donations are welcome. The coffee shop will be open from 10am on each of the recital dates."

The schedule is as follows:

May 28, 2022 - Bradford Cathedral Choir

June 18, 2022 - Girls & Boys Choir

July 16, 2022 - Youth Choir

August 20, 2022 - Harry Jacques Organ

September 17, 2022 - The Bridge Singers

October 15, 2022 - Rosemary Field Organ

November 19, 2022 - U3A Singers

December 17, 2022 - Belvoir Wassailers

January 21, 2023 - Helen Winter

February 18, 2023 - inVoice Singers

March 18, 2023 - Martin Ennis Organ

May 20, 2023 - Richard Tanner Organ

June 17, 2023 - Girls & Boys Choir

July 15, 2023 -Youth Choir

August, 19 2023 - TBC

September 16, 2023 - Mellismata

Further information can be obtained from www.stwulframs.org.uk, 01476 561342 or ghcentre@stwulframs.com