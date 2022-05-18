Recital schedule at Grantham St Wulfram's confirmed for 2022/23
A calendar of free recitals at St Wulfram's Church has been confirmed.
After many months without recitals at St Wulfram's due to Covid restrictions, a bumper schedule of performances has been announced.
All recitals commence at 11.30am on a Saturday, with the coffee shop opening from 10am each time.
Mel Brown, operations and development manager, said: "We have only been able to have one recital since the pandemic so we are really pleased to be able to offer a programme through to next year.
"The recitals are free but obviously donations are welcome. The coffee shop will be open from 10am on each of the recital dates."
The schedule is as follows:
May 28, 2022 - Bradford Cathedral Choir
June 18, 2022 - Girls & Boys Choir
July 16, 2022 - Youth Choir
August 20, 2022 - Harry Jacques Organ
September 17, 2022 - The Bridge Singers
October 15, 2022 - Rosemary Field Organ
November 19, 2022 - U3A Singers
December 17, 2022 - Belvoir Wassailers
January 21, 2023 - Helen Winter
February 18, 2023 - inVoice Singers
March 18, 2023 - Martin Ennis Organ
May 20, 2023 - Richard Tanner Organ
June 17, 2023 - Girls & Boys Choir
July 15, 2023 -Youth Choir
August, 19 2023 - TBC
September 16, 2023 - Mellismata
Further information can be obtained from www.stwulframs.org.uk, 01476 561342 or ghcentre@stwulframs.com