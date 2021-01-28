With schools receiving donations of laptops and other appliances, a Grantham technician is offering to test their safety for free.

Joshua Czarnecki wants to do his bit to help during lockdown by providing free PAT (portable appliance testing) for schools receiving donations of technology.

With the majority of parents home-schooling, the demand for devices to enable remote learning has increased, and many donations of laptops and other appliances have been made to schools across the country.

Joshua Czarnecki is a fully qualified, fully insured PAT testing technician. (44077924)

Joshua, aged 20, is a fully qualified, fully insured PAT testing technician and has his own workshop where he can test the safety of any devices donated to schools and return them with in 24 hours.

Joshua helps out with his grandfather’s plumbing business, Poles and Pipes, who will provide free replacement plugs and cables if any of the devices need them.

Joshua, who has high functioning autism, became fully qualified back in October 2019 and has since had experience PAT testing appliances that were donated to the British Heart Foundation.

Joshua is keen to help out and do his bit. He said: “With these computers and laptops being donated, the problem is, most of them don’t get the regular safety checks, so I’m volunteering to come forward to actually get the computers and laptops tested before they are donated to the parents and schools.”

If you are a school or parent who wishes to test the safety of any donated laptops, devices or ICT equipment, you can email Joshua at: jczarn2000@gmail.com