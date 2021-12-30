NHS community services in Grantham have received a charitable donation of £500 from the Grantham Freemasons on the NHS’s 73rd birthday.

Due to restrictions relating to Covid the presentation was only able to take place this week. This donation will go towards revamping the staff area in Lincolnshire’s Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) Grantham base, off Spittlegate Level. It will benefit staff members who work in community nursing, Macmillan services, diabetes and therapy services.

Trevor Johnston, chairman of trustees for the Grantham Masonic Centre, who presented the donation, said: “The NHS staff have had such a difficult time throughout the Covid-19 pandemic sacrificing a lot to be able to continue to provide care for patients.

Freemasons' donation to NHS community services in Grantham. (53991494)

"We are proud that we have been able to support them with this donation. We are really pleased that this money will go towards the staff area revamp at Grantham Community Base. We are passionate about supporting local charities and donating to the NHS to show our gratitude.”

LCHS is the primary community healthcare provider in Lincolnshire delivering community-based services aimed at supporting people to manage their own health at home and reducing the need for people to go into hospital.

Abi Williamson, Clinical team lead at LCHS, described how the money would be put to use. She said: “It is so kind of the Freemasons to support us with their generous donation. We will use the funds to purchase a fridge, a microwave and help to improve the staff area within our base in Grantham. This will really help to create a welcoming staff room where colleagues can relax for a few minutes and recharge their batteries. It will definitely boost our staff members’ morale”.

For more information on fundraising for Lincolnshire community trust, visit Lincolnshire NHS Charity.