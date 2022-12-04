The Grantham Freemasons recently presented a cheque to the museum.

The town's Freemasons donated £500 to the museum, and it was presented Nick Jones, project director of the Grantham Museum.

Melvin Dobbs, immediate past master of the Sir Isaac Newton Lodge No. 8103, presented the cheque and said: "We believe that this is a worthy organisation and enables them to put on exhibitions.

Melvin Dobbs presenting the cheque to Nick Jones (61049626)

"It will promote Grantham not only to the the local community but tourism in general.

"It will also aid them in these times of ever increasing costs."