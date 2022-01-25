A group of Grantham Freemasons has held a defibrillator training session at the Grantham Masonic Centre.

They were joined by members of the Sleaford and Bourne Masonic centres and were trained by instructors Matt Tancred and James Maynard, two volunteer educators from LIVES.

Trevor Johnston, who organised the event, said: “The training lasted for nearly two hours and all who attended thought the training was excellent and very valuable. LIVES are doing an amazing job, they are literally saving lives”

Instructors from LIVES trained Freemasons from Grantham, Sleaford and Bourne in the use of defibrillators. (54466398)

There is a CPAD ( Community Publicly Accessible Defibrillator ) outside the main entrance to the Masonic centre in Chambers Street, available to everyone for use in an emergency.

To learn more about LIVES go to www.lives.org.uk

There are more details about local Freemasonry at www.lincolnshirefreemasons.org