Fresh brews at Grantham CAMRA as it welcomes new leader

Grantham area Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has a fresh, youthful look, with a couple of new leaders.

The popular Neville Lomas stood down last week after six successful years at the head of the organisation.

The 80-year-old has been replaced by Rob Hamnett-Day, a 31-year-old RAF corporal and local beaver scout leader, who also lives in Grantham.

After last week’s annual meeting, at the Grantham Railway Club, Rob paid tribute to Neville’s hard work, which has seen the branch increase its membership from 200 to over 340, and the organisation receiving a national commendation from campaign headquarters as one of the most successful branches in the country.

Rob told the Journal: “Having been involved in the branch since 2014, I have seen us moving forward, not only in membership but also in the community.

“Our beer festival in partnership with St Wulfram’s Church is growing year on year, providing those in town and further afield a chance to try some quality real ales and ciders in one of the most beautiful buildings for miles.

“Now that I am starting my tenure as chairman, I would like to move the branch further into the town’s focus, letting them know what we are about, not only promoting real ale and cider, but also saving pubs!

“Branch meetings are held in the first week of every month (usually the Wednesday) at a different pub every time. For more information or if you want to get involved, find our website and Facebook page by searching ‘Grantham CAMRA’.”

Neville told the Journal that it was very pleasing to see the organisation had grown so much over the years and people have told him that events such as the beer festival had “put Grantham CAMRA on the map”.

Though a few committee vacancies meant for some busy times for him last year, Neville also thanked the membership for the support they had given him over the years.

He was very pleased vacancies had now been filled and he wished the branch “all the success for the future”.

The annual meeting saw elected committee posts include chairman Rob Hamnett-Day, vice-chairman John Tear (as before), secretary Flick Hamnett-Day (as before), treasurer Dan Tait, webmaster Bob Balchin and Neville Lomas as non-executive.