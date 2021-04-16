A well-known security business has new premises following its takeover by a businessman in October.

Matt Frow took over Allsecure Services Ltd and has extended it into premises on Castlegate, Grantham, which used to be Westgate Crafts. Allsecure’s old premises, next door on Finkin Street, have been kept and are being turned into a workshop where the company’s engineers can be based.

Matt, from Gainsborough, already runs a management company but the pandemic made him decide to diversify, and with an engineering background himself, he decided to take on Allsecure from previous owner Trevor Johnston, who set up the business in 1984.

Matt Frow of Allsecure Services Ltd. (46091461)

Matt said: “I was a service engineer for 14 years before setting up my management company. I wanted to get back into the engineering side of things and there was the perfect opportunity with Trevor. He had run the business really well, but I didn’t think it had moved forward with the technology so I wanted to drag it into the 21st century.”

The business specialises in security and fire alarms, CCTV, access control and fire extinguishers.

The business is currently running an offer for new and existing customers who can receive a 50 per cent discount on the first year of any five-year service agreement. NHS workers get the first year of a five-year agreement for free.

Matt says he would like to set up a branch of the business in Gainsborough but says the business will also remain in Grantham.

For more details go to allsecure-services.co.uk/