A restaurant has delivered fresh food to staff at the hospital A&E department as appreciation their tireless efforts.

Namaste Dining, a Nepalese and Indian on London Road, today delivered freshly made food to the A&E department at Grantham Hospital.

Krishna Gurung is one of five partners of Namaste Dining, which opened its doors back in January.

The Namaste Dining team delivered fresh meals to A&E staff at Grantham Hospital to say thank you. (55053949)

As general manager of the restaurant, Krishna was joined by the chefs to deliver the food to the hospital staff as a way of thanking the NHS and its staff for their service to the public.

He said that the hospital staff "were really happy and thankful".

Krishna explained that the gesture was made to show appreciation for the staff's "contribution to the community".

The Namaste Dining team delivered fresh meals to A&E staff at Grantham Hospital to say thank you. (55053956)

He added: "It is just to say thank you to NHS and their staff on what they are doing to public."