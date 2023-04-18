Plans for car parking improvements at Belton House have been submitted after a controversial one-way proposal was shelved.

The National Trust has submitted a planning application relating to visitor access and parking improvements at Belton House which could solve drainage issues in the car park.

This includes a new all-weather parking layout, electric vehicle charging points and two new ticket kiosks.

The proposed all-weather car park at Belton House. Image: National Trust (62488335)

Controversial proposals for a one-way system at Belton House, using the Lion Gates as an entrance to the National Trust mansion, were withdrawn in March after consultation with highways, the parish council and the public.

However, these plans to create an all-weather car park will go ahead if permission is granted. It would be similar in size to the current car park, extended slightly to accommodate campervan parking along the south edge.

The plans would improve the surfacing of the visitor car park so that the current problems with drainage and uneven surfaces can be remedied.

The muddy car park at Belton House. (62238912)

All vehicles will arrive via the existing vehicle access point from Belton village, north of the House and stables and use the western road through the site to reach the car park. The plans would see the road widened to enable coaches to reverse into parking bays.

According to the plans, the two new drive through ticket kiosks would be "minimally sized and positioned discretely", using existing trees to screen them from the wider parkland and house.

The application said: "The new ticketing procedure at the kiosks will enable the visitor reception building to be re-purposed to become the Access Hub.

"This will provide changing places (highly accessible) visitor toilet in close proximity to the accessible car park spaces, for ease of use on arrival and before departure by visitors who require it."

Belton House. (62238575)

Existing accessible parking spaces that are close to the Access Hub and children's play area would be retained, and there will be space for eight electric vehicles to recharge.

The application said: "The proposals will provide improved visitor access to the site. The car park re-surfacing will provide a permanent solution to current car park issues which have lead to drainage problems, unsightly damage to the parking area and created access issues for those with buggies and mobility issues.

"The visitor experience will be further enhanced through provision of improved accessible facilities, including changing places WC and rationalisation of pedestrian routes to aid in orientation and understanding of the site."

The Lion Gates (62238569)

Speaking when the decision was made to withdraw the one-way plans, Ian Cooper, manager of Belton House, said: "We haven't taken the decision lightly.

"It's the right decision based on finding the balance between continuing with the submission and seeing what happens, and taking into account the concerns that have been raised and maintaining those community relationships."

"It took months of discussion and consultation before we submitted the plan and it was deemed at the time the best option available. However, another key part of my responsibility is to build strong relationships with the community, so responding decisively and positively to the concerns that have been raised seemed the right thing to do.

"In this case we met with parish councillors, we had a drop-in day, we met with district councillors and the concerns that have been raised lead me to think it is not the right time to put this application in."

A Facebook page opposing the one-way plans was set up by local resident Paul Martin.

When those plans were withdrawn back in March, Paul said: "This is fantastic news for the people of Grantham and those who love the deer park.

"Not only will us Grantham residents see our roads less congested and polluted but we can also see that putting our views forward in a constructive and robust manner does harness results. The deer park will now also remain relatively unspoilt.

"I am sure we will continue to support Belton House but I strongly suggest the NT consult us locals before launching such plans in the future.

"A big thank you to all the local residents who put time and effort in to this community effort."