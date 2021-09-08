Two ladies are bringing the party back to town with their new Friday Club.

Every two to three months the club will be hosting a party dedicated to the music of the 70s and 80s that people can dance to.

The first event will be taking place on October 1 at The Refectory, Grantham College, from 7.30pm until midnight.

Co-founders Catherine Smith and Jacqui Woods (50788100)

Co-founders of the club, Catherine Smith, of Grantham and Jacqui Woods, of Gainsborough, decided to form the club after finding that there was nowhere for their generation to go dance and have fun.

They had been to the occasional 80s party before but grew frustrated at the same old replay hits, so the pair decided to create their own parties.

Catherine said: "We're doing a take on a normal 70s and 80s night, but a few more of the hits that you don't really hear; others just replay the same stuff and nobody wants to hear that, they want to hear some of the stuff that they haven't heard in a while."

The Forgotten 70s & 80s Party Night Poster (50788097)

The duo aim to have their guests shouting 'I haven't heard that one in ages' with their unique mix of dance and party hits.

They have waited until October to have their first event due to the pandemic restrictions, and will be selling limited tickets so the venue isn't overcrowded.

The Friday Club will be planning parties for every two to three months in Grantham, all of which will have different themes for the night, and dressing up is definitely encouraged.

Following their first event in October the club's next event, The Ultimate Christmas Cracker, will be on Friday, December 10.

The Ultimate Christmas Party poster (50788094)

Catherine and Jacqui also hope to plan some summer parties for next year.

Tickets for the events are available to buy at wegottickets.com