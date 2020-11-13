Six people in Dowsby are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Main Road neighbours netted the windfall when PE10 0TL was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday, November 13.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

She said: “Congratulations to our winners, what a brilliant way to wrap up the week!I hope they have fun spending their winnings and treat themselves to something nice”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted on behalf the Postcode Local Trust which provides short term funding to good causes that help local communities enhance their natural environment.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.