Bottesford's Friendly Bench unveils new bench in Ipswich

By Tracey Davies
Published: 14:04, 07 July 2020
A project aimed at helping to tackle loneliness in Bottesford is expanding its network of ‘Friendly Benches’ across England.

The Friendly Bench was originally set up in Bottesford in 2018 to reconnect people to their communities and tackle social isolation.

With support from the National Lottery, The Friendly Bench will now be launched in a further 20 locations.

