The founder of a community organisation that tackles loneliness has been selected to carry the Queen's baton.

Lyndsey Young, founder and CEO of The Friendly Bench CIC in 2018, has been chosen as one of the carriers in the Queen's Baton Relay which will take place in Grantham on July 11.

The first friendly bench was unveiled four years ago on Granby Drive, Bottesford, giving villagers a space to meet, chat, connect, build friendships and create a sense of belonging.

Lyndsey Young, founder and CEO of The Friendly Bench CIC - copyright The Friendly Bench CIC, 2021. (57304627)

Since then, the organisation has built friendly benches across the country in places like Durham, Ipswich and, more recently, Boston.

Lyndsey said: "It’s an absolute honour to be recognised for my work with The Friendly Bench CIC and to be selected to carry the baton through my home region, the place I live and the place where The Friendly Bench story began, will be a very special experience.’

Friendly benches offer a safe and easily accessible mini community garden with integrated seating and sensory planting, where free community-led activities can be held to help tackle loneliness.

They are designed to reconnect people to their communities.