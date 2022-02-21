A new innovative outdoor social space is set to be installed in the county.

The friendly bench will be placed in Ancaster Court, Boston, almost four years after the first friendly bench was unveiled on Granby Drive, Bottesford.

A Friendly Bench is a safe and easily accessible mini community garden with integrated seating and sensory planting, where free community-led activities will be held to help tackle loneliness.

The Friendly Bench is coming to Boston. (54988681)

Friendly Benches are free for the whole community to use, and it is hoped they will allow residents to meet others for a chat, build friendships and feel a sense of belonging.

The Friendly Bench founder, Lyndsey Young, said: "We are thrilled to be bringing The Friendly Bench to Boston.

"The Friendly Bench plays a vital role in reconnecting people back to their community and helps tackle loneliness and social isolation which is experienced by so many."

"By creating a welcoming, inclusive, accessible and well-located social space to meet, chat, rest and enjoy the benefits of being outside, or by joining in with one of the regularly organised activities, The Friendly Bench will be a hub for everyone to connect.

"As well as helping to improve people's physical and mental wellbeing, The Friendly Bench will also help strengthen community ties and encourage connections across the generations and with the wider community.

"With backing from Boston Big Local and thanks to players of the National Lottery who have supported the project through The National Lottery Community Fund, we believe The Friendly Bench will make a real difference to the lives of people in Boston."

Thanks to players of the National Lottery who supported the project through the National Lottery Community Fund and backing from Boston Big Local, it is believed that The Friendly Bench will make a big difference to the lives of people in Boston.

Michael O’Keefe, retirement housing manager, Housing 21 said: "We are really pleased to have been able to support the installation of The Friendly Bench at Ancaster Court.

"Loneliness is a hidden problem that has been compounded by the pandemic.

"We hope that The Friendly Bench will help people build new positive relationships with others in their local community."

For more information about The Friendly Bench visit www.thefriendlybench.co.uk