A local organisation is hoping to find these cats a loving home.

Grantham Rescue Of Cats & Kittens (ROCK) has a number of cats that need a new family to look after them.

All of the cats are neutered, with many coming from loving homes. If you are interested in taking one in, call Cath Rowson on 01476 571636.

Charley. (55920230)

Charley is a black and white boy, aged around 18 months, who is full of fun.

He would love a nice family to live with, with no dogs.

Sonny. (55920221)

Sonny and Otto, two male dark tabby cats, come as a package.

They are aged two and will not live with dogs.

Shadow. (55920227)

Shadow and Pounce Boy also come together.

The seven-year-olds are tabby and white and also can not live with dogs.

Luna. (55920233)

Luna, another tabby and white, is around three years old.

She would be happy with someone on their own, with no small children or dogs.

Luna likes to do her own thing and would love a garden.

Susie. (55920224)

Susie, is a black female aged 12.

She is very friendly, and would aslo be happy with someone on their own, with no dogs.

Lucky. (55920236)

Lucky, a female black cat, came in as a stray.

She is very friendly and is around six years old.