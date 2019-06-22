The Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park (FQEP) held their first public event on Sunday.

The group invited members of the public to see a display of scything by Mark Schofield, of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, in the Grantham park and join a walk to identify wild flowers.

Elizabeth Bowskill, secretary of FQEP, said: “Those people who came were interested and engaged. However, it was a small event and the important thing was to raise awareness of the Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park group and the projects we are planning for the park.”

Craig and Emily Burton at Queen Elizabeth Park with Mark Schofield, of Lincolnshire Wildlife trust. (12687236)

The FQEP, in partnership with South Kesteven District Council, has secured a grant of more than £21,000 from the Government’s Pocket Parks Plus programme and almost £9,000 of match funding from the district council.

The grant will help develop a wildflower meadow, pay for new litter bins and seating, welcoming and interpretation signs, the development of a nature trail, new fishing platforms for the park fish pond, ecological studies, wheelchair-friendly picnic tables, and help attract new volunteers.

The next event is an early evening walk around Queen Elizabeth Park on Thursday, July 4, 5pm to 7pm, followed by refreshments in the Bowls Club in Wyndham Park.

FQEP was set up to help conserve and develop the park. For more information about the group or to help as a volunteer, contact Elizabeth at elizabeth_ab@btopenworld.com