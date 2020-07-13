Friends and family can visit hospital patients at Boston and Lincoln, but not Grantham

From tomorrow (Tuesday), friends and family will be able to visit patients on wards at Lincoln and Boston hospitals, but not Grantham.

To be able to carry out the medically urgent and cancer surgeries at Grantham, the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust needs to maintain a COVID free Green site, which means visiting remains suspended on wards at Grantham hospital.

Those who want to visit Boston and Lincoln must book a visiting slot in advance, so that numbers of people on wards can be closely managed whilst the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.