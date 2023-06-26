A group of friends have begun their 500-mile journey across the Scottish north coast to raise money for charity.

Brad O’Hara and Matt Thompson, alongside their crew, set off for the NC500 journey yesterday (Sunday) and will be filling in their followers along their journey.

Before the team set off for their journey, Brad said: “After months of blood, sweat and tears, day one of our epic challenge is here and we are ready to take on what the NC500 is going to throw at us.

Matt Thompson (left) and Brad O'Hara (right)

“Training has been tough at times trying to fit it around our busy daily life schedules but we both feel fit and ready and raring to go, both sporting our new haircuts!

“Thank you so much to those who have already donated, we are both highly appreciative of your generosity at such a difficult time.”

The team will cycle 516 miles across the Scottish north coast, averaging 75 miles and over 6,000 feet to climb a day until July 1.

The team before they set off for their journey

They are raising money for various charities including Freya’s Fight 4 Sight, Care of Police Survivors (COPS), St Barnabas Hospice, The Place2Bee for Men - based at the BHive Community Centre - and Haemochromatosis UK.

They are still raising money and people can donate on their website at https://www.nc500challenge.com

The team will be posting updates of their journey.