Two Grantham friends have raised more than £1,000 after completing the Great North run yesterday (Sunday).

Robin Atter and Rachel Hamilton, who was running in memory of her father Colin Sale, joined thousands of runners for the arduous 13.1 mile run in Newcastle to raise funds for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

They both crossed the finishing line in an impressive one hour 44 minutes and managed to raise a combined total of £1,400 for the air ambulance charity.

Robin Atter and Rachel Hamilton (51190077)

They are already looking forward to next year's event.

Robin added: "We both really enjoyed it, and was lucky to have a pacer that got us around and paced us for the course, which was more hilly than the normal one.

"The crowds were amazing and very supportive and we hope to run the event again next year. We would like to thank everyone that has supported and donated to our fund-raising appeal."