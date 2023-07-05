A group of friends have completed their 500-mile cycle ride to raise money for various charities.

Brad O’Hara and Matt Thompson, alongside their team, completed the NC500 Challenge on Sunday (July 2) and are now recovering at home.

The pair have reached their £5,000 target to raise money for local charities, but they will continue to raise funds until mid-July.

The team after they completed the bike ride.

Matt said it was a “hard challenge” but found it to be an “amazing experience”.

He added: “Each day there was something different.

“We both went in there with a decent level of fitness, but I don’t think we ever prepared for certain issues along the way.

Brad O'Hara and Matt Thompson after they completed the 500-mile bike ride.

“As the days went on they became harder and harder and longer.

“The hills also became harder and longer. As soon as we did one hill, there was another.

“The support team we had with us really helped us and it was also the fact we knew they were there was good.

The pair on day five of their challenge.

“It was very hard but an amazing experience.”

Since they arrived home, Brad is doing “really well” but Matt spent 24 hours in Accident and Emergency.

On day three of their ride, Matt suffered from a bad accident which resulted in four fractured ribs and ligament damage to his knee and ankle.

Matt concluded: “I feel really honoured and proud.

“I have always been big into sports and tried to do stuff for charities. This was the hardest to plan.

The team during their challenge.

“Again, I was really honoured to be given the chance and to give to those great charities.

Along the way, the pair were supported by Mark Rowe, Chris Webster, Mike Brummitt and Jack Thompson.

The pair are still raising money at https://www.nc500challenge.com/

They have been raising money for various charities including Freya’s Fight 4 Sight, Care of Police Survivors (COPS), St Barnabas Hospice, The Place2Bee for Men - based at the BHive Community Centre - and Haemochromatosis UK.