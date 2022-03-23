Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham friends grab national attention as they attend Cheltenham Festival

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:57, 23 March 2022
 | Updated: 09:57, 23 March 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A group of friends who make the trip to the Cheltenham races every year have grabbed national attention.

Grantham businessman Mark Bates and a group of 12 friends, most from the Grantham area, made the trip to the three-day festival this year and grabbed the attention of the national press with their coordinated and colourful clothing.

The group were pictured in the Mail, The Sun and The Telegraph and were even interviewed on Sky Sports.

The group made sure they celebrated St Patrick's Day at Cheltenham. (55621842)
The group made sure they celebrated St Patrick's Day at Cheltenham. (55621842)

On St Patrick's Day they all wore green beards and tall green hats to celebrate the Irish holiday.

Mark said: "We always get noticed every year, but this year there was an explosion of interest because we did look very smart!"

Mark Bates and friends enjoy their time at Cheltenham Festival. (55621846)
Mark Bates and friends enjoy their time at Cheltenham Festival. (55621846)

Mark has been attending the racing event with friends for over 20 years.

He says their luck hasn't always been with them when having a flutter on the horses. In four years Mark has lost money when his horse fell at the last fence.

Mark added: "I think the group has now become an attraction and we know to coordinate as much as possible. We are hoping to find some green shoes for next year."

Looking smart in their suits and coordinated colours at Cheltenham. (55621844)
Looking smart in their suits and coordinated colours at Cheltenham. (55621844)
Mark Bates and friends enjoy their time at Cheltenham Festival. (55621846)
Mark Bates and friends enjoy their time at Cheltenham Festival. (55621846)
Grantham Human Interest Quirky Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE