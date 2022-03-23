A group of friends who make the trip to the Cheltenham races every year have grabbed national attention.

Grantham businessman Mark Bates and a group of 12 friends, most from the Grantham area, made the trip to the three-day festival this year and grabbed the attention of the national press with their coordinated and colourful clothing.

The group were pictured in the Mail, The Sun and The Telegraph and were even interviewed on Sky Sports.

The group made sure they celebrated St Patrick's Day at Cheltenham. (55621842)

On St Patrick's Day they all wore green beards and tall green hats to celebrate the Irish holiday.

Mark said: "We always get noticed every year, but this year there was an explosion of interest because we did look very smart!"

Mark Bates and friends enjoy their time at Cheltenham Festival. (55621846)

Mark has been attending the racing event with friends for over 20 years.

He says their luck hasn't always been with them when having a flutter on the horses. In four years Mark has lost money when his horse fell at the last fence.

Mark added: "I think the group has now become an attraction and we know to coordinate as much as possible. We are hoping to find some green shoes for next year."

Looking smart in their suits and coordinated colours at Cheltenham. (55621844)