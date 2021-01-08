Home   News   Article

Friends help pay for roast dinners for elderly couples in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:16, 08 January 2021

A local fund-raising hero has arranged for six local couples and four individuals to receive a free two-course roast dinner on Sunday.

Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, wanted to spread a bit of positivity this week. He said: “After listening to the Prime Minister announce [another] lockdown and knowing the potential problems this would cause local individuals and businesses, I thought let’s bring some positivity out there, be it only small it may help others.

“I put a post on social media asking people to nominate an elderly couple or individual that may be finding things tough. Little did I know the nominations would come in so quickly. I then started getting messages from friends near and far that they would like to donate money to buy a meal for others. It was unbelievable generosity.”

Rob ended up receiving 10 nominations with each one expected to receive a meal followed by dessert on Sunday, supplied by Finkins, on Grantham High Street.

