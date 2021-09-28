The Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham have been named as winners of the Lincolnshire Environmental Award 2021.

The winning community group was announced at an event held at The Natural World Centre, Whisby Nature Park, on Saturday which bought together three inspiring community group finalists.

Queen Elizabeth Park is a 1km strip of the River Witham floodplain which runs through Grantham. Until recently, the grassy areas of this popular park were regularly mown and provided very little habitat or food for wildlife. But local residents formed the Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park Group and persuaded the park's owners, South Kesteven District Council, to change the management regime to benefit wildlife and people.

Elizabeth Bowskill (left) and Tim Metcalfe-Kemp (right) from the Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park Group are presented with the Lincolnshire Environmental Award by Steve Bartle, President of the Rotary Club of Lindum, Lincoln. (51681036)

Thanks to the Friends Group volunteers, 1.5 hectares is now cut for hay annually and other, smaller areas are under community volunteer management. As part of this restorative work, the volunteers have been using hand tools including scythes.

The funding from the Lincolnshire Environmental Award will go towards brush-cutters, PPE, accessories and training necessary. This will enable the volunteers to manage more areas for wildflowers and the associated pollinators and other wildlife.

Tim Metcalfe-Kemp, chair of the Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park, said: “The Lincolnshire Environmental Award will give the Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park a great boost in developing larger areas of wildflower meadows and habitat within the park setting.

"We hope that wildlife and the wider community can enjoy this ongoing and developing project over the coming years as more areas are improved. Our sincere thanks go to Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, the Rotary Club of Lindum, Lincoln, and to sponsors for the award as it will benefit our group at a grass roots level.”

The Lincolnshire Environmental Award 2021 is sponsored by FCC Environment, Lincolnshire Co-op, Maher Millard Construction Ltd and Streets Chartered Accountants.