Friends pay tribute to teenager who died in Grantham bridge tragedy

By Graham Newton
-
Published: 17:10, 05 June 2020
 | Updated: 17:58, 05 June 2020

Friends have paid tribute to a teenage student who died this week by releasing balloons and laying flowers.

The group of friends paid tribute today to the 19-year-old, who has been named as Niks Karelis, by visiting the Gorse Lane bridge over the A1 at Grantham where he died on Thursday.

Mr Karelis was found near the bridge at around 2.30am.

