Friends and business owners in Grantham have been working with a homelessness charity this week to provide free hot meals for children.

Kirsty, who set up catering business 'Grumbling Belly’ in September to provide affordable, home-made food, joined forces with friend Laila, who set up 'Sweet Treat Street' online, to serve hot meals for The Grantham Passage at the Grantham Baptist Church, on Wharf Road.

Kirsty said: “These are unprecedented times and we all need to work together to get through it. I have been preparing and cooking all the meals this week. Laila has also made a large donation towards the food and made treats for all the children and supplied drinks for them.

Kirsty Matthews and friend Laila have been serving hot meals at The Baptist Church.(42914694)

“We are very humbled to be able to help and nothing can compare to the great work that Grantham Passage do on a daily basis but we are glad to help even if it is a little.”