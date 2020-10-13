Nine members of Grantham Running Club took part in the historic first virtual London Marathon last Sunday.

The event, which was postponed from its usual April date due to the coronavirus, saw some 45,000 people complete their own 26.2-mile route around the UK and in more than 100 other countries worldwide.

Julie Gilbert, of Belton Lane, Grantham, was raising money for the CLIC Sargent charity, the UK’s leading cancer charity for young people, in memory of her friend’s eight-year-old son Adam Parker, who was diagnosed with lymphoma and passed away in 2014.

Back row - Rebecca Angel, Tracey Lattimore, Belinda Baker, CJ Walker-Lees and Zoe WraggFront row - Nicola Cottam, Rosalind Sadler, Julie Gilbert and Rachel Pattison.(42552745)

Julie ran alongside Rachel Pattison, Rosalind Sadler and Nicola Cottam, who were also raising money for the charity.

They were joined by other members of Grantham Running Club, who had all secured charity or ballot places for the historic occasion, with many raising funds for other worthy charities.

Julie said: “We split the route into three parts, each one starting and ending at Wyndham Park. The first lap was a half marathon distance taking in Barrowby, The Vale of Belvoir and Harlaxton, the second was a town based 6.5 miles and the final lap took us through Sunningdale and round Five Gates to Belton.

Virtual marathon. (42552747)

“There were nine of us running the full marathon distance but we were joined at different parts of the run by some of our other running friends. We all arrived back to Wyndham Park to a socially distanced welcoming party and even had an official finish line to cross.”

Since taking part in first London Marathon in 2015, Julie and her friends have raised approximately £35,000 for the charity.

Julie added: “We would like to thank everyone who came out on Sunday to support us and every single person that has donated over the years.”

Virtual marathon. (42552743)

For more information or to make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/run

ningforAdam20