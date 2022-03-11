A trio of friends have set off on a journey to the Poland-Ukraine border to deliver supplies collected by the Grantham community.

Grantham friends, Bradley O'Hara, Mark Rowe and Chris Webster are taking two long wheel base transit vans full of supplies to the border of Ukraine and Poland.

The friends contacted local fundraiser, Rob Dixon, to help assist in their efforts to gather urgent supplies, which they are now on their way to deliver, leaving Dover today (Friday, March 11).

Morrisons community champion, Sue Healy, with some of the collected items (55399307)

Rob Dixon contacted Grantham Morrisons community champion, Sue Healey, asking for a trolley to be placed in Morrisons in an appeal for donations of hygiene and first aid supplies.

A second load has just been collected from Sue at Morrisons, these further 14 boxes of supplies along with the 16 boxes from Saturday means a total of 30 boxes full of vital supplies, which Rob described as "absolutely incredible."

Rob said: "A special mention must go to many individuals, most I have never or will never meet to personally say thank you, and that is the amazingly generous and kind Grantham and surrounding areas public.

Boxes and bags full of donated items (55399304)

"You are the ones that donated these supplies going to assist the Ukrainian people who are going through a situation no one in their life should endure."

Andrew Harrison of Andy's Man & Van Services also played a big part in the collection, as he collected the donated boxes from Morrisons, stored the goods collected, and then delivered them all to Bottesford Waterhouse where the vans and lorries were loaded.

Rob added: "Absolutely incredible commitment, I offered Andy fuel money so he was not out of pocket and he refused that saying it’s all for a great cause."

Some of the boxes full of collected items (55399301)

The three friends are leaving the UK today for the four to five day round trip, and whilst all other costs are covered, their return journey is not fully financed yet.

Anyone wishing to assist with their return should contact Rob Dixon via Facebook.

Rob added: "Wishing the guys a safe journey both out to Poland and on the return journey the Grantham public will be thinking of you guys."