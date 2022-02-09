A group of friends will be cycling 600 miles from Paris to Prague to raise money for a good cause.

Georgio King and Martin Halliday of Grantham, Alex Martin of Boston and Chris Sandom of Devon, will be cycling from France to the Czech Republic to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

This isn't the first time the friends have taken part in a cycling challenge, as in 2017 the friends cycled from Grantham to Paris and raised nearly £3,000 for the charity.

The team will embark on a mammoth cycling challenge from Paris to Prague (42188979)

Georgio said: "When we started the challenge back in 2017 all the cyclists lived in the UK and now we have one in Spain, two in Devon and me in Grantham.

"This challenge that we are doing now has been in the works since 2019, but due to Covid we haven't been able to go abroad or meet up with each other, so it has been pushed back."

The team already have two corporate sponsors, as well as several other smaller sponsors, who the team will be recognising with different sponsored jerseys each day.

Georgio added: "We have three more spaces for corporate sponsors, and on the sixth day we have a mixed jersey for the other sponsors."

When asked what he was most looking forward to, Georgio said: "It's close to home for me as I have a relative who has prostate cancer, so just completing the challenge and knowing that we have raised money for a good cause.

"I'm also looking forward to the journey and completing it.

"I would love to do Prague to Athens, I think you're looking at about 1,000 miles there."

The team are ready for their cycling challenge from Paris to Prague (54717311)

You can find the group's fundraiser at https://www.justgiving.com/team/ptp21