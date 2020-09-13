Four cycling friends will take on a mammoth 600-mile trek to raise money for a cancer charity.

Georgio King, Martin Halliday, Alex Martin and Chris Sandom are hoping to raise more than £10,000 for Prostate Cancer UK by cycling from Paris to Prague in May 2021.

It’s not the first charity cycling challenge that the friends have embarked on.

The team will embark on a mammoth cycling challenge from Paris to Prague next year. (42188979)

Georgio, Martin and Alex cycled 400 miles from Grantham to Paris in 2017, alongside friend Rhys Mercer, and raised £2,753 for Prostate Cancer UK.

They hope to raise even more next year by continuing their journey from Paris to Prague on a bigger and longer venture.

As Rhys has been unable to take part this year, the team has been joined by Chris, who lives in Devon.

Georgio, who has lived in Grantham for 26 years, is behind the challenge.

He said: “We organised the first charity ride because one of my family members has been affected by prostate cancer.

“When Covid hit, some of us set up a Zoom chat group to keep in touch and it was during one of our video calls that we decided to organise another cycling charity

ride.

“It was a fantastic experience last time so we decided to go for it again and try and raise even more funds.”

The group hopes to cover 100 miles a day over six days, with a rest in the middle.

Georgio added: “Covid-19 restrictions have made it difficult to train all together so we’ve all be training solo.

“We’ve got lots of factors against us this time around but its just made us even more determined to do it, and we have got about eight or nine months to prepare, plan and train.”

For more information, search for Paris to Prague 2021 on Facebook orvisit: www.justgiving.com/team/ptp21