Three Grantham friends have put their creative skills together to write and perform a risqué pantomime for adults only.

SRS Productions was set up by friends Debby Summers, Kevin Read and Simon Selby, after reminiscing about the great times they used to have during pantomime season during the late eighties to the early nineties as amateur performers.

Now in their mid forties, the trio have remained firm friends and were keen to recreate their memories.

Sin-drella (52165598)

Debby said: “I wanted to be the leading lady but who else would cast an overweight 47-year-old as Cinderella? With that in mind, we decided to write our own pantomime instead. We wrote it back in April and started casting for it in September. We have such a laugh at rehearsals each week and just can't wait."

Strictly for adults only, it's a tale full of love and lust while following the story of Sin-derella, a virgin girl who’s doughy eyed and her lust for the prince.

Debby added: "It's an evening of adult entertainment for the young at heart. Prepare to laugh and enjoy all the fun of a tradition pantomime with lots of naughty adult humour thrown in."

They have been keen to keep the production as local as possible by sourcing costumes locally and asking pupils from Grantham College to help design the scenery. Grantham School of Dancing will also be getting involved.

The trio have been overwhelmed with the positive reaction received so far.

Debby added: “We put the poster on social media and received so many comments. Lots of people have said that there is nothing else like it. It’s just going to be a whole of fun for the adult generation. We are now on countdown until the tickets go on sale."

Sin-derella will be performed at the Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham, on February 24, 25 and 26th, 2022. Recommended for over-16s only.

Tickets cost £15 and go on sale on Monday, October 18.

Call the Guildhall Arts Centre Box Office on 01476 406158.