Four friends will swim across the English Channel to raise money for charity.

Stuart Gutteridge, from Grantham, alongside Helen Barker, Shannon Baxter and Wendy Procter will be raising money for the Trussell Trust.

The group started open water swimming in the River Witham during lockdown, then they took on swimming daily and that’s when they decided to swim the Channel.

Left to right: Shannon Baxter, Stuart Gutteridge, Wendy Procter and Helen Barker

Stuart said: “We’ve all been swimmers most of our lives and we all like going out and doing challenges.

“We’re excited and itching to go now. It’s been two years in the making.

“We’ve been training like cold water swimming and night swimming, so we’re just itching for this phone call to say we can go.”

The group with ex-footballer Graeme Souness, who will also be swimming the channel.

Helen was the “instigator” for the group doing the challenge and began to get a team together during lockdown.

Wendy came on board, followed by Stuart and then Shannon.

Anyone can donate to the group’s fundraiser at https://www.justgiving.com/team/trustus

They will be raising money for the Trussell Trust, Helen’s work’s nominated charity.

The Trussell Trust oversees food banks across the county.

The group will be donating the money to food banks in Dover, where their swim will start.