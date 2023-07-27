Four friends will be taking on the three peaks challenge to raise money for a local hospice.

Lee McCann, Stu Hopkins, Joe Hardy and Tank Preston, all from Grantham, will be taking on the challenge on October 7, 2023, to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

After Karl Eurich, the father of Lee’s close friend Ben Eurich died, Lee decided he wanted to raise money for the hospice as it helped the Eurich family.

Lee McCann (left), Ashley Preston (right)

Lee said: “I didn't know what to say or do in this tough time for him and his family, so after some thought, I decided to arrange the Yorkshire Three Peak challenge in October.

“Alongside this, my wife suggested a prize raffle draw as a fundraising scheme, in which we have accrued an amazing prize pool of over £1,500 in value.

Joe Hardy

“The aim is to be able to finish the challenge and have a big sum of money to be able to hand over to St Barnabas Hospice who look after end of life patients and their families.

“It would mean so much to be able to help other families who have been experiencing the hardest moments in life just like the Eurich family are at the moment.”

Stuart Hopkins

The friends are raising money for the challenge at https://www.justgiving.com/page/leeyorkshire3peaks.

Tickets for the raffle costs £2 a strip and people can buy tickets by contacting Lee’s wife, Laura, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/laurawwwr17.

Tickets can also be purchased from the counter at Grantham Buildbase, in South Parade.