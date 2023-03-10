Three men will ride along the crash sites and graves of those involved in a Second World War raid.

Wing commander Mike Ainsworth and Ian Astley, from Corby Glen, with support from Chris Last, will be cycling in the RAF Benevolent Fund's Heritage Ride in Lincolnshire on May 13.

This will be to honour the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raid, which has strong links to Grantham as St Vincent’s Hall was used as the command centre.

Wing Commander Mike Ainsworth. (62912324)

After the cycle ride is complete, the three friends will then travel to the Netherlands and for the next seven days, they will ride 1,000km visiting the crash sites of the raid and the graves of those who lost their lives in it.

Mike, who also cycled with the raid in mind in 2021, said: “I think we can never forget people gone before us and who enabled us to have freedom.

“In doing this, it’s not only about the past but there is currently RAF today deployed all across the world and we can use this as a resource to inspire the next generation.”

D-Day veterans visit St Vincent's Hall, 5 Group Bomber Command HQ for the iconic 617 Squadron Dambusters Raid. (43363407)

After being deployed to some “dark and dangerous” places in the world, Mike believes that when he came back to the UK “you really appreciate what you have”.

He added: “It may not be the best at the moment with the cost-of-living crisis, but the freedoms we have, have been hard fought for us from those before us.”

The anniversary of the raid is on May 17, and on this day Mike, Ian and Chris will head down to two of the crash sites then to the Reichswald Forest War cemetery in Germany, where four of the crew are buried.

This ride will raise money for six charities that honour those who lost their lives, those in the RAF today and also to inspire the next generation.

The charities it will raise money for include the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation, the International Bomber Command Centre, the RAF Benevolent Fund, the DMRC Benevolent Fund, the RAF Cadets and 617 'Dambusters' Squadron Association's flying scholarships.

The Witham Wheelers, a Grantham-based cycle club, has also entered a team into the RAF Benevolent Fund’s Heritage Ride.

The club will be riding from RAF Syston to Grantham on Saturday, March 18, to mark the 80th anniversary of Guy Gibson, leader of the Dambusters raid, being transferred from RAF Syston to Grantham.

Wing Commander Gibson, commanding officer of the iconic 617 'Dambusters' Squadron, first found out about the top secret mission when he arrived at St Vincent’s, and the challenge he faced to prepare and train his Lancaster bomber crews.