Andy Aitken and Josh Mihill set up Honest Mobile in 2019. They are now the founders of the UK’s first network to be carbon neutral and have won the industry award for best start up in 2020.

The pair, both from Grantham, met when they were classmates at the grammar school. After leaving in 2007, they remained firm friends and decided to go into business togetherafter spotting a niche in the mobile network market.

Andy Aitken and Josh Mihill. (42393084)

We asked them to take time out of their busy schedules this week to tell us more about their rapidly growing business.