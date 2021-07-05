One of the UK’s largest friendship societies, the Oddfellows, is setting up a new social group in Grantham.

Its first ‘Grantham Get-together’ will take place at Grantham Tennis Club, Gonerby Hill Foot, on Monday 19 July at 7pm, and has an open invitation for people in the area to join them for a drink and

to discuss future plans.

Karen Pye-Smith, who already runs successful friendship groups on behalf of the Oddfellows across Nottingham, is keen to give people in Grantham greater opportunities to socialise, especially in later

life or retirement.

New Grantham Get Together group. (48896663)

She said: “The monthly meet-ups will be very relaxed and they’re all about people enjoying the company of others with similar interests. We’ve plans for walks, quizzes, coffees, lunches, talks – lots of different, interesting things – which we’re keen to chat through in our first get-together, as well as volunteering opportunities.

“We’re really excited to get to know some new faces, and welcome along anyone who feels they’d like a bit more friendly company. You don’t need to be a member to give us a go.

“Rest assured, our events run to Covid-19 secure guidelines, so just let me know you’d like to come along so we can manage numbers."

The Oddfellows, a national friendly society with branches across the UK, was set up in 1810 to offer workers and their families insurance should they fall on hard times.

Today, as well as offering opportunities to socialise locally and to volunteer, the Society continues to provide help to its members through difficult periods with care, welfare and financial support.

The Oddfellows also runs regular online social events that are free to the public, such as a Cuppa and Chat every Wednesday at 11am.

Zoom log-in details can be found at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events .

To register an interest in joining the new Grantham group, call Karen Pye-Smith on 01476 979572 or email: karen.pye-smith@oddfellows.co.uk .

Further information about the Oddfellows can also be found on its website www.oddfellows.co.uk .

Notes to Editor:

 Photo attached: Karen Pye-Smith (third from left) hosting a group event in Nottingham,

invites Grantham’s residents to give the town’s newest friendship group a go.