Friendship society, the Oddfellows Grantham, is urging recent retirees to join up and beat the retirement blues.

The group, whose 30 members are mostly retired, knows that while having greater free time is an attractive prospect, there is a real risk of feeling lonely or at a loose end when the initial excitement wears off.

It says meeting up with people regularly to enjoy a variety of activities and getting more involved in the community through volunteering or fundraising can help to reinvigorate a lost sense of purpose.

The Oddfellows Grantham holds regular events for its members. Photo: Oddfellows Grantham (63058966)

Grantham Oddfellows branch secretary Karen Pye-Smith is encouraging local retirees to consider giving one of their group’s upcoming social events a try.

Karen said: “We all look forward to retirement. After so many years of working hard we deserve to start using our time on our own terms.

“But a common theme with our members is that when the initial to do lists are all ticked off, people find themselves missing aspects of their former lives.

“Perhaps your partner is still working, or you simply miss the buzz of the workplace or a set daily routine – the desire to be social and do things doesn’t go away because you are retired. In fact, it’s even more important.

“We can help you to keep active, busy and positive in your retirement and introduce you to other retirees in your area.”

The Grantham group has a number of affordable events coming up where newcomers are welcome to attend. This includes an Easter Flower Arranging Tutorial at 1.30pm on Monday, March 20, at Grantham Tennis Club at a cost of £5, a Walk from Muston to the Mucky Duck on Thursday, March 23, and a Yoga session for all abilities on Monday, April 17, at 1.30pm at Grantham Tennis Club (free of charge).

The Grantham group was launched by Karen in 2021.

Sue Whitworth, from Grantham, retired some years ago and said joining the Oddfellows ensured she had regular company and something in the diary.

She said: “There were a lot of things to get on with initially, but after leaving work I needed to find new ways to fill my day and give it some structure. I needed a few things to look forward to.

“The good thing about the Oddfellows is that there’s always something going on and it’s varied. I get the chance to spend time with all sorts of interesting people, and it doesn’t cost the earth.

“The option to volunteer, even if it’s just helping to clear away after an event, is really great to help feel part of a team again.”

Dr Jennifer Wild, an Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at Oxford Universihty and a friend of the Oddfellows, says the lack of structure in retirement can make some feel like they have lost freedom.

She explained: “We often think of retirement as a good thing, but it’s a massive life transition. People can struggle to find an identity outside of the workplace and even begin to grieve their former life which, if unresolved, can lead to loneliness and depression.

“By recognising the transition and looking to fill your days in meaningful ways, you can find a new sense of purpose that will keep you active, help you relax and enjoy your retirement at the same time.”

Further information about the Oddfellows can be found at oddfellows.co.uk

To receive a free copy of the Oddfellows Grantham latest events diary, contact Karen on 07921 821866 or email Karen.pye-smith@oddfellows.co.uk.