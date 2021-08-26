What was once a home for cows and farm machinery has been transformed into luxury holiday accommodation and a state-of-the-art kitchen-cum TV studio.

The Studio, in Castle Bytham, is set to host its launch party in September after an 18-month project to convert an 18th-century cattle barn and tractor shed into a media production, cookery and lifestyle facility.

Completed in the spring of 2021, it was the ambitious vision of owner Julie Dupree, commercial director for Castle Bytham-based marketing agency, Dupree International.

The theatre kitchen is set up for use by TV production crews. Photo: Matt Kidd

With the easing of covid restrictions, it can now be booked for media production, business conferencing, events and self-catered accommodation.

“The Studio was born out of wanting to deliver an innovative space that provides three mutually beneficial offerings of professional-grade production facilities, an ultra-modern business centre and luxury accommodation all under one roof,” said Julie.

It contains two state-of-the-art kitchens designed for cookery classes, food photography, videography and TV production.

One of the bedrooms available for self-catered accommodation. Photo: Matt Kidd

There are also two luxury bedrooms for those who fancy an indulgent rural getaway, as well as a multi-functional business suite.

Outside there are gardens, a dovecote, courtyard and a four-acre paddock, while original stonework and oak beam remain, giving a nod to the barn’s former life.

For more details, visit www.thestudiolincs.co.uk, email enquiries@thestudiolincs.co.uk or call (01780) 757666.

Guests can use the state-of-the-art kitchen. Photo: Matt Kidd

A space for business. Photo: Matt Kidd