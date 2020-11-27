A new food shop which has opened in Westgate, Grantham, has sparked criticism over its frontage.

Baltic Market has opened in the premises between The Leaf restaurant and Graves Jewellers.

While support has been shown for the store as a new business, its frontage has been criticised as being out of character with the surrounding area.

However, the district council says no rules have been broken and the frontage is permitted.

Local businesspeople have voiced their concerns over the Baltic Market’s appearance.

Kay Armitage, of clothing boutique Kays of Grantham, said: “While we welcome all new businesses, surely this frontage shouldn’t be allowed.

“[It’s a] Grade II listed building and [in the] conservation area in Grantham, not in keeping with the rest of the shop fronts.”

Her concernes were echoed by Susan Swinburn, secretary of Grantham Business Club and of volunteer hub Bhive. She said: “Really good to see a new business in town today. I am not sure how I feel about the way the shop front has been decorated though, I thought this part of Westgate was protected by the heritage covenant.”

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke also expressed his dismay.

On Twitter, he said: “I have already contacted @southkesteven officers about this within the conservation area, whilst we must support businesses, we should also protect the historic fabric of this part of Grantham.”

However, South Kesteven District Council says the shop’s appearance goes against no rules.

A spokesman said: “The matter has been investigated after being brought to the attention of our planning enforcement team.

“The building is not listed for protection and the work appears to involve the addition of sticker advertisements inserted into the doors and windows, which do not require planning permission.

“Advertisements in windows receive deemed consent under the Advertisement Regulations 2007 and there are no additional controls to prevent them in conservation areas. There is no control over their design or illumination.”