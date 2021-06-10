Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has received criticism after repairing two potholes on a village road but leaving others just inches away unfilled.

Martyn Everett, 75, first reported the “dangerous” potholes on Leadenham High Street in March, following an earlier report by another resident in January.

He said: “This leaves 44 potholes to repair in a stretch of 352 metres. They cover the entire width of the road. Three are within inches of the two that have been repaired.

Potholes in Leadenham. (47999316)

“They start out small but deteriorate daily, especially with school buses using the road.”

After being contacted by the Journal, LCC confirmed that further repair work will be carried out.

A spokesperson said: “We are arranging for patching/surfacing to take place, which would repair these shallow defects on the surface.

Potholes in Leadenham. (48034210)

“No date has been set but we’ll monitor the road and carry out other repairs as and when we need to, to keep the road safe.

“Those smaller defects aren’t filled in the same way as other, deeper, potholes. Patching or resurfacing works are a much more effective way to repair defects that are less than 40mm.”

Potholes can be reported online at fixmystreet.lincoln

shire.gov.uk