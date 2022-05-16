Home   News   Article

Couples from Bourne and Corby Glen find Homes for Ukraine scheme won't let children travel without their parents

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 14:52, 16 May 2022
 | Updated: 14:53, 16 May 2022

People have been left feeling “ashamed of being British” after UK immigration services vetoed their efforts to rehome young Ukrainian refugees.

Kevin Hennelly and his partner Sandra Tilley have already helped with about 50 successful visa applications for Ukrainian women and children to find safe places to live in the UK.

But when they offered to provide a home for a 24-year-old woman, Nataliia, and her 15-year-old brother, Oleksandr, at the wishes of their parents, the application stalled.

